Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 79.97% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 37.27% to Rs 469.61 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 79.97% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 158.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.27% to Rs 469.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 748.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales469.61748.57 -37 OPM %16.6633.66 -PBDT88.14264.90 -67 PBT45.82227.89 -80 NP31.81158.80 -80

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 17:16 IST

