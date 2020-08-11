Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 79.97% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.27% to Rs 469.61 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 79.97% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 158.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.27% to Rs 469.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 748.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.469.61748.5716.6633.6688.14264.9045.82227.8931.81158.80

