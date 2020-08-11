Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.99%

Nifty Media index closed up 1.99% at 1366.4 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, T. V.

Today Network Ltd gained 6.19%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 5.65% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd added 4.91%. The Nifty Media index is down 25.00% over last one year compared to the 1.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.67% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.46% to close at 11322.5 while the SENSEX added 0.59% to close at 38407.01 today.

