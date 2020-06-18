Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 93.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.24% to Rs 621.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 93.25% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.24% to Rs 621.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 820.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.88% to Rs 332.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 690.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 2724.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3161.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

621.63820.552724.593161.3812.7733.3121.1835.2794.55283.56652.701156.2246.91248.95490.871016.2511.40168.93332.09690.19

