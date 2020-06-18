JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit rises 96.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 93.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.24% to Rs 621.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 93.25% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.24% to Rs 621.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 820.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.88% to Rs 332.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 690.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 2724.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3161.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales621.63820.55 -24 2724.593161.38 -14 OPM %12.7733.31 -21.1835.27 - PBDT94.55283.56 -67 652.701156.22 -44 PBT46.91248.95 -81 490.871016.25 -52 NP11.40168.93 -93 332.09690.19 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU