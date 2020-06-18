Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 93.25% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd counter
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals commences operations at Stable Bleaching Powder Plant at Dahej
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals commences partial operations of AAC and PAC plants at Dahej
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.29 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals resumes partial operations at Dahej and Vadodara plants
-
Sales decline 24.24% to Rs 621.63 croreNet profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declined 93.25% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.24% to Rs 621.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 820.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.88% to Rs 332.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 690.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 2724.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3161.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales621.63820.55 -24 2724.593161.38 -14 OPM %12.7733.31 -21.1835.27 - PBDT94.55283.56 -67 652.701156.22 -44 PBT46.91248.95 -81 490.871016.25 -52 NP11.40168.93 -93 332.09690.19 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU