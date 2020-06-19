Board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals revises project cost of Chloromethanes Plant at Dahej

At meeting held on 18 June 2020

The Board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals at its meeting held on 18 June 2020 has approved the revision in estimated project cost from Rs.683 crore to Rs.800 crore for the establishment of 105,000 TPA (i.e. 315 MT per day) of Chloromethanes Plant at Dahej. The Company has at present Chioromethanes plant at Vadodara Complex with a capacity of 56100 TPA.

