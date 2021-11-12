Tata Consumer Products to acquire 100% stake in Tata Smartfoodz

-
Tata Consumer Products has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Tata Industries (TIL) and Tata Smartfoodz (the Target Company) on 12 November 2021, to purchase 100% of the equity stake held by TIL in the Target Company.
The above transaction was approved by the Board at its meeting held on 11 November 2021.
The Target Company is inter alia engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution and marketing of ready-to-eat packaged food products under the Tata Q brand in India.
