Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 83.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 23.29 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 83.72% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.32% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 109.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 115.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

