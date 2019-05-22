Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 83.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 23.29 croreNet profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 83.72% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.32% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 109.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 115.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.2926.89 -13 109.44115.13 -5 OPM %5.452.83 -3.812.28 - PBDT0.410.58 -29 3.281.75 87 PBT0.180.34 -47 2.370.81 193 NP0.070.43 -84 1.720.76 126
