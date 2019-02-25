JUST IN
Arambhan Hospitality Services announces change in registered office

Arambhan Hospitality Services announced that the Registered Office of the company has been changed form 201/202, 2nd Floor, Benston-B Wing Near Rizvi College, Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra (W) Mumbai 400050 to the following new address:

ARAMBHAN HOSPITALITY SERVICES Floor-1, 17A, Patel Building, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai - 400001.

