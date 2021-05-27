Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archies Ltd, Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2021.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 139.8 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31242 shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 14.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11512 shares in the past one month.

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 7196.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 878 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd rose 19.92% to Rs 12.04. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1633 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd added 19.91% to Rs 40.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1950 shares in the past one month.

