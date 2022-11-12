Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 117.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 28.46 croreNet profit of Archit Organosys rose 117.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 28.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.4642.96 -34 OPM %18.3810.47 -PBDT5.084.11 24 PBT3.912.94 33 NP3.061.41 117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU