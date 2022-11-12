Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 117.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 28.46 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 117.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 28.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.4642.9618.3810.475.084.113.912.943.061.41

