Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 117.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 28.46 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 117.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 28.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.4642.96 -34 OPM %18.3810.47 -PBDT5.084.11 24 PBT3.912.94 33 NP3.061.41 117

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:14 IST

