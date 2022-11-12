Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 59.70% to Rs 17.69 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.70% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.6943.90 -60 OPM %23.9110.39 -PBDT2.252.46 -9 PBT0.771.00 -23 NP2.89-1.12 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
