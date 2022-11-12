Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 590.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.91% to Rs 76.47 croreNet profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 590.09% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.91% to Rs 76.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.4747.23 62 OPM %30.339.55 -PBDT22.934.87 371 PBT20.883.13 567 NP14.632.12 590
