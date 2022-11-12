JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 590.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.91% to Rs 76.47 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 590.09% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.91% to Rs 76.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.4747.23 62 OPM %30.339.55 -PBDT22.934.87 371 PBT20.883.13 567 NP14.632.12 590

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU