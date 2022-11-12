Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 590.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.91% to Rs 76.47 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 590.09% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.91% to Rs 76.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.76.4747.2330.339.5522.934.8720.883.1314.632.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)