United Breweries standalone net profit rises 130.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 1451.17 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 130.41% to Rs 109.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 1451.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1199.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1451.171199.42 21 OPM %17.0812.73 -PBDT243.78144.06 69 PBT177.2479.10 124 NP109.1747.38 130

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:57 IST

