United Breweries standalone net profit rises 130.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panafic Industrials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
Action Construction Equipments standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2018 quarter
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 1451.17 croreNet profit of United Breweries rose 130.41% to Rs 109.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 1451.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1199.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1451.171199.42 21 OPM %17.0812.73 -PBDT243.78144.06 69 PBT177.2479.10 124 NP109.1747.38 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU