Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 0.21 points or 0.01% at 2400.39 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Kamdhenu Ltd (down 5.81%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 3.98%),Cosmo Films Ltd (down 3.89%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 3.86%),Tata Metaliks Ltd (down 3.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shree Cement Ltd (down 3.1%), Kalyani Steels Ltd (down 2.87%), P I Industries Ltd (down 2.87%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 2.68%), and Fine Organic Industries Ltd (down 2.58%).

On the other hand, Star Cement Ltd (up 13.56%), Gravita India Ltd (up 13.1%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 10%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 179.41 or 0.52% at 34466.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.05 points or 0.66% at 10209.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 151.98 points or 1.28% at 12007.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.12 points or 0.8% at 4175.81.

On BSE,1781 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)