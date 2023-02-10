Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 74.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 74.44% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.040.04575.002250.000.230.900.230.900.230.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)