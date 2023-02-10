JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 15.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.10% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 15.21% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.10% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.1919.38 -37 OPM %20.6715.94 -PBDT2.613.17 -18 PBT2.463.01 -18 NP1.842.17 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

