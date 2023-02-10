BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 15.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.10% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 15.21% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.10% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.1919.3820.6715.942.613.172.463.011.842.17

