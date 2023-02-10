Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 132.39 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems declined 73.06% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 132.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 169.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.132.39169.452.372.552.384.061.803.710.732.71

