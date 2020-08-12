Arman Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.78% to Rs 0.60 croreNet loss of Arman Holdings reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.78% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.601.57 -62 OPM %-8.330 -PBDT-0.050 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.050 0
