Arnold Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 171.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Kama Holdings rises as board to mull share buyback
Kama Holdings board OKs Rs 50-cr share buyback
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 PAT rises 10% to Rs 1,243 cr
RIL to demerge financial services undertaking, list Jio Financial Services
-
Sales rise 35.06% to Rs 39.56 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.5629.29 35 OPM %9.965.60 -PBDT1.990 0 PBT1.840 0 NP1.840 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU