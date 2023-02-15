Arnold Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.06% to Rs 39.56 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.5629.299.965.601.9901.8401.840

