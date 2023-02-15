Fischer Chemic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fischer Chemic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ashok Leyland reports 34% YoY growth in Oct'22 sales; domestic sales at 13,860 units
KSB Limited registers 26.5 per cent sales growth!
Automobile Retail Sales Up 11% In September: FADA
PB Fintech acquires over 26% stake in UAE-based YKNP Marketing Management
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Fischer Chemic reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU