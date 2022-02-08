Around 71 Lakh Subsribers Enrolled Under Atal Pension Yojana

-

As per information received from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), 71,06,743 subscribers have been enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to 24.01.2022, during the financial year 2021-22. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
The Minister further stated that the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a Government of India Scheme launched on 9th May, 2015, with the objective of creating a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. The Scheme became operational w.e.f. 1st June, 2015, and is being administered by the PFRDA. It is open to all citizens of India between 18-40 years of age having a savings bank account in a bank or post-office.
