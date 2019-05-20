Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 12.32 croreNet Loss of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.32-0.64 LP OPM %-40.581579.69 -PBDT-4.70-10.50 55 PBT-5.49-11.67 53 NP-5.04-10.42 52
