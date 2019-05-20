Inox Wind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 179.55 crore

Net Loss of Wind reported to Rs 53.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 55.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 179.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 187.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 199.57% to Rs 1437.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 479.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

179.55203.411437.44479.84-15.78-14.6410.85-16.95-68.43-71.233.95-228.21-85.41-83.48-62.11-280.48-53.56-55.66-39.98-187.61

