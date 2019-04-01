Arshiya Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Lyka Labs Ltd, Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Landmark Property Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2019.
Arshiya Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 36 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 72831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24203 shares in the past one month.
Lyka Labs Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 29.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8209 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 9.22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38425 shares in the past one month.
Salona Cotspin Ltd gained 19.89% to Rs 66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 506 shares in the past one month.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd advanced 15.00% to Rs 4.14. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6488 shares in the past one month.
