ARSS Infrastructure Projects' JV receives two work orders worth Rs 77.79 cr

From Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organisation

announced that its JV named ARSS - TECHNOCOM - PRIYASHI AASHI has received two work orders aggregating total of Rs. 77.79 crore from as detailed below -

(1) For 'At NAM/BOJ - Manufacturing, supplying and stacking (from private quarry) of 50mm machine crushed stone ballast in Depot and loading the same into hopper/wagon in ' for Rs. 51.73 crore.

(2) For 'At Tangla : Manufacturing, supplying and stacking of 50/60mm size machine crushed stone ballast in Depot and loading the same into hopper in Rangiya Division' for Rs. 26.06 crore.

