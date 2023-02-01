Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.13% to Rs 187.45 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 61.02% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 187.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 144.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.187.45144.0513.6512.2921.6515.5213.289.9410.456.49

