Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.13% to Rs 187.45 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 61.02% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 187.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 144.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales187.45144.05 30 OPM %13.6512.29 -PBDT21.6515.52 39 PBT13.289.94 34 NP10.456.49 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU