JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.13% to Rs 187.45 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 61.02% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 187.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 144.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales187.45144.05 30 OPM %13.6512.29 -PBDT21.6515.52 39 PBT13.289.94 34 NP10.456.49 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU