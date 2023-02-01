JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market ends higher
Business Standard

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 13.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.36% to Rs 23.62 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans declined 13.25% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.36% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.6232.97 -28 OPM %16.1715.35 -PBDT8.128.05 1 PBT7.807.74 1 NP5.766.64 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU