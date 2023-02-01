RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 13.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.36% to Rs 23.62 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans declined 13.25% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.36% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.6232.9716.1715.358.128.057.807.745.766.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)