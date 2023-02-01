RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 13.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.36% to Rs 23.62 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans declined 13.25% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.36% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.6232.97 -28 OPM %16.1715.35 -PBDT8.128.05 1 PBT7.807.74 1 NP5.766.64 -13
