Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 13.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.00% to Rs 116.90 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 13.52% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.00% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.9080.62 45 OPM %4.156.60 -PBDT4.635.41 -14 PBT4.264.96 -14 NP3.073.55 -14
