JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty slides below 15,600 mark; PSU banks tumble
Business Standard

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 13.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.00% to Rs 116.90 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 13.52% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.00% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.9080.62 45 OPM %4.156.60 -PBDT4.635.41 -14 PBT4.264.96 -14 NP3.073.55 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 14:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU