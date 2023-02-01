Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 13.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.00% to Rs 116.90 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 13.52% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.00% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.116.9080.624.156.604.635.414.264.963.073.55

