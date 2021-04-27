Arvind SmartSpaces allots 28.50 lakh convertible warrants

-
Arvind SmartSpaces has approved the allotment of 28,50,000 warrants convertible into equity shares at a price of Rs 102 per equity share (warrant exercise price) aggregating to Rs 29.07 crore within 18 month from the date of allotment, in one or more tranches to Kausalya Realserve LLP wherein Kamal Singal, MD & CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces (Company), and his relatives are the partners (Hereinafter referred to as Warrant holder), on a preferential basis.
