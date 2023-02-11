Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Gemstone Investments rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.20 70 OPM %61.7685.00 -PBDT0.210.18 17 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.210.18 17
