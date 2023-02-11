JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.20 70 OPM %61.7685.00 -PBDT0.210.18 17 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.210.18 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU