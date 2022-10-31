JUST IN
Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 39.83 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 6.67% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.8330.73 30 OPM %19.3324.73 -PBDT4.154.03 3 PBT1.551.58 -2 NP1.681.80 -7

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:46 IST

