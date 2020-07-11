Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 28197.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.47% to Rs 103.02 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 28197.69% to Rs 367.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.47% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 159.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 387.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 331.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.22% to Rs 334.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 621.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

103.02159.64334.32621.67-14.966.00-17.15-1.26-20.227.45-72.34-10.59-27.870.39-100.73-43.11367.871.30387.68-331.02

