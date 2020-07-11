Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 28197.69% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Svam Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.47% to Rs 103.02 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 28197.69% to Rs 367.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.47% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 159.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 387.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 331.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.22% to Rs 334.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 621.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales103.02159.64 -35 334.32621.67 -46 OPM %-14.966.00 --17.15-1.26 - PBDT-20.227.45 PL -72.34-10.59 -583 PBT-27.870.39 PL -100.73-43.11 -134 NP367.871.30 28198 387.68-331.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU