BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.92% to Rs 151.80 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 43.88% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.92% to Rs 151.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.47% to Rs 21.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 614.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 828.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

