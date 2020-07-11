JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 152.11% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.92% to Rs 151.80 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 43.88% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.92% to Rs 151.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.47% to Rs 21.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 614.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 828.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales151.80219.74 -31 614.79828.64 -26 OPM %19.6114.03 -17.7117.03 - PBDT22.2427.57 -19 79.31111.40 -29 PBT8.7916.16 -46 31.9964.60 -50 NP7.7013.72 -44 21.9041.69 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU