BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.56% in the December 2019 quarter
BMW Industries standalone net profit rises 41.90% in the December 2019 quarter
BMW rolls out special service scheme for vehicles owned by doctors
BMW: Outbreak will slow auto industry 'for quite some time'
BMW Motorrad sales surge 71 pc in Jan-March period
-
Sales decline 30.92% to Rs 151.80 croreNet profit of BMW Industries declined 43.88% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.92% to Rs 151.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.47% to Rs 21.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 614.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 828.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales151.80219.74 -31 614.79828.64 -26 OPM %19.6114.03 -17.7117.03 - PBDT22.2427.57 -19 79.31111.40 -29 PBT8.7916.16 -46 31.9964.60 -50 NP7.7013.72 -44 21.9041.69 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU