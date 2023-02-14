Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.82% to Rs 16.01 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 35.71% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.82% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.0129.557.935.690.861.500.751.390.540.84

