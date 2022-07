Ashiana Housing receives RERA registration for its residential project in Pune

Ashiana Housing has obtained RERA registration (ie. registration under the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016) of Phase 1 of Ashiana Malhar project at Pune (Maharashtra). The management has opened this project for expression of interest of customers.

The project is set to be launched for booking (conversion from expression of interest to booking) from 27 August 2022.

Ashiana Malhar project is a residential project and has total saleable area of 2.68 lakhs sq. ft. approx. The project consists of 2 BHK and 3 BHK units and is located at village Marunji Taluka Mulshi, Pune 411057 (Maharashtra).

