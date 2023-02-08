Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.102.65 17 OPM %-11.941.89 -PBDT-0.120.78 PL PBT0.140.49 -71 NP0.140.49 -71
