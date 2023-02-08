Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.102.65-11.941.89-0.120.780.140.490.140.49

