Ashnoor Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Surat Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 89.25% in the March 2020 quarter
Loyal Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the December 2019 quarter
H P Cotton Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 117.07% in the March 2020 quarter
H P Cotton Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 63.36% in the December 2019 quarter
Tuni Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 35.19 croreNet loss of Ashnoor Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 35.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.98% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 136.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.1937.73 -7 136.91128.54 7 OPM %7.4211.34 -6.8510.39 - PBDT0.142.14 -93 6.897.27 -5 PBT-0.691.70 PL 4.044.93 -18 NP-0.691.80 PL 3.234.14 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU