Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 141.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -4.99 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 141.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 134.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 16.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.09% to Rs 30.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

-4.9916.6130.7345.932840.4888.56-363.7287.07-119.67-14.75-113.02-50.29-119.68-14.77-113.07-50.35-141.50-14.77-134.90-16.42

