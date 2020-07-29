Centum Electronics consolidated net profit declines 85.68% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Centum Electronics consolidated net profit declines 79.59% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit declines 73.56% in the June 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.17% to Rs 209.43 croreNet profit of Centum Electronics declined 85.68% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.17% to Rs 209.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.32% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 817.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 862.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales209.43252.84 -17 817.39862.04 -5 OPM %10.5612.96 -11.859.54 - PBDT24.7730.93 -20 75.4154.38 39 PBT14.0724.47 -43 34.0226.55 28 NP2.7219.00 -86 18.6828.88 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU