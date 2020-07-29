Centum Electronics consolidated net profit declines 85.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.17% to Rs 209.43 crore

Net profit of Centum Electronics declined 85.68% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.17% to Rs 209.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.32% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 817.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 862.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

209.43252.84817.39862.0410.5612.9611.859.5424.7730.9375.4154.3814.0724.4734.0226.552.7219.0018.6828.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)