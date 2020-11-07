Ashok Leyland announces dismal Q2 result

Ashok Leyland reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 122.95 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 44.60 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Total income fell 24.28% to Rs 3,877.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 November 2020. Shares of Ashok Leyland fell 0.47% to settle at Rs 84.95 yesterday.

Following the successful launch of its Modular Platform AVTR, the company continued its planned product launches of the Bada Dost in the Phoenix Platform in the LCV segment and Boss LE and LX in the ICV segment. All these products have been very well received by customers and has helped the company increase its market presence. Going forward, the company expects Q3 and Q4 to be much better quarters.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said While the challenges in the market due to COVID19 continue, the company has seen a marked improvement in its performance in this quarter.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

