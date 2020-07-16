Ashok Leyland Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.25, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 42.36% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 8.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.25, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has eased around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6931.05, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 434.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 49.4, up 0.2% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd tumbled 42.36% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 8.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)