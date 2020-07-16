IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.95, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 42.25% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 30.89% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.95, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 1.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21340.75, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 304.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 435.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 25, down 0.6% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 42.25% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 30.89% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

