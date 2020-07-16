RBL Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.45, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 72.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 30.89% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.45, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 0.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21340.75, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 404.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

