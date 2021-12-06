Ashok Leyland Ltd Falls 2.07%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost 18.48% over last one month compared to 6.68% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.46% drop in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd lost 2.07% today to trade at Rs 118.2. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.91% to quote at 24181.46. The index is down 6.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd decreased 2% and Tata Motors Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 15.04 % over last one year compared to the 27.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost 18.48% over last one month compared to 6.68% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.46% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 153.4 on 16 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 87.3 on 22 Dec 2020.

