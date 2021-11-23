Ashok Leyland Ltd falls around 1%

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.3, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 44.91% in last one year as compared to a 33.86% rally in NIFTY and a 28.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.3, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17476.05. The Sensex is at 58578.49, up 0.19%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has eased around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11379.75, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.5, down 1.23% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 44.91% in last one year as compared to a 33.86% rally in NIFTY and a 28.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

