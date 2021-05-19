Zenith Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
VLS Finance Ltd, Bharat Gears Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2021.
Zenith Exports Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 80.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1075 shares in the past one month.
VLS Finance Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 117. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14100 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Gears Ltd surged 18.45% to Rs 103.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6355 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd added 17.55% to Rs 56.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7350 shares in the past one month.
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd rose 15.85% to Rs 53. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55869 shares in the past one month.
