Ashok Leyland posts weak monthly sales

Ashok Leyland reported 82% decline in total sales at 2,132 units for June 2020, as against 12,085 units in the same month last year.

Total sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) dropped by 91% to 755 units in June as against 8427 units in the year-ago period. Light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales declined by 63% to 1639 units in June 2020 as against 4383 units in June 2019.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 1 July 2020. Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 2.66% to close at Rs 48.20 on 1 July 2020.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)