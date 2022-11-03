JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 20.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland receives affirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

Ashok Leyland has received reaffirmation in credit ratings and revision in outlook from Negative to Stable from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 400 crore) - CARE AA; Stable Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 3700 crore) - CARE AA; Stable/ CARE A1+ Non convertible debentures (Rs 600 crore) - CARE AA; Stable Commercial paper (Rs 2000 crore) - CARE A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU