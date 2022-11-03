Ashok Leyland receives affirmation in credit ratings

Ashok Leyland has received reaffirmation in credit ratings and revision in outlook from Negative to Stable from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 400 crore) - CARE AA; Stable Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 3700 crore) - CARE AA; Stable/ CARE A1+ Non convertible debentures (Rs 600 crore) - CARE AA; Stable Commercial paper (Rs 2000 crore) - CARE A1+

