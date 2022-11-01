Ashok Leyland records 34% jump in Oct sales volumes

April-October sales increase by 76%Ashok Leyland's total sales for month of October 2022 increased by 34% to 14,863 units compared to 11,079 units in October 2021. Total sales include domestic sales of 13,860 units, higher by 38% over October 2021.
For the period April- October 2022, the company's total sales rose 76% to 99,809 units compared to corresponding period of previous year.
