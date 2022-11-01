Board of Sun Pharmaceutical appoints director

At meeting held on 01 November 2022

The Board of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries at its meeting held on 01 November 2022 has approved the appointment of Sanjay Asher (DIN: 00008221), as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director of the Company for a term commencing from 01 November 2022 till 31 March 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.

