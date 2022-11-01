Board of Sun Pharmaceutical appoints director

At meeting held on 01 November 2022The Board of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries at its meeting held on 01 November 2022 has approved the appointment of Sanjay Asher (DIN: 00008221), as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director of the Company for a term commencing from 01 November 2022 till 31 March 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU