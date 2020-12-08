Ashoka Buildcon adds over 40% in eight days

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 4.32% to Rs 100.15, extending gains for eight consecutive session.
The stock has added 40.07% in eight sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 71.50 recorded on 25 November 2020.
In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 80.74% while the benchmark Sensex has risen 32.56% during the same period.
Meanwhile, the media reported that Actis LLP, a private equity firm, is in talks to acquire highways infrastructure firm Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, in a deal having an equity value of about $350 million. Actis reportedly plans to pick up a 100% stake in Ashoka Concessions. The deal could potentially have an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion.
Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary company of Ashoka Buildcon, has been floated with the purpose of bringing under one umbrella, the BOT/annuity based highway projects of Ashoka.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 514.50% to Rs 70.42 crore on 14.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,189.31 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU